Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Friday's game is the first leg of the Warriors' back-to-back set, so Green will likely be available for Saturday's contest against the Jazz. Al Horford (sciatica) and Gui Santos are the top candidates to enter the Warriors' starting lineup in Green's absence.
