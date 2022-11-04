Green is listed as out for Friday's game versus Pelicans due to lower back injury management.
Green will miss his first game of the season resting. The All-Star forward should return for the Warrior's game Monday versus the Kings. Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green should be in line for extended minutes with Green out.
