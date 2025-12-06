Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (foot) won't play Saturday against the Cavs.
Green was able to participate at shootaround, so while he'll skip the front end of this back-to-back set, it would seem there's a chance he might be able to get back out there for Sunday's game in Chicago. With Green watching from the sidelines Saturday, there will be more minutes available for Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
