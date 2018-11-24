Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Saturday
Green (toe) is out Saturday against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
A sprained toe will keep Green sidelined for a fifth straight game, and he remains day-to-day. His next opportunity to return arrives Monday against the Magic.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Remains out•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Status unclear for weekend•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out again Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out at least next two games•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as out vs. Mavericks•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles in Thursday's loss•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...