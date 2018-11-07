Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Thursday vs. Bucks

Green has been diagnosed with a right toe sprain and is out for Thursday's contest against the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green didn't practice Wednesday, so it's not too surprising that he'll sit out Thursday's game. While he's sidelined, Jordan Bell, Jonas Jerebko and Alfonzo McKinnie are candidates to see extra run.

