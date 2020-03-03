Play

Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Tuesday

Green (knee) will not in play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After initially being ruled as questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Nuggets, Green will be forced to sit out for his third consecutive matchup. The 29-year-old's next opportunity to play will come on Thursday against the Raptors.

