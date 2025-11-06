Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Wednesday
Green (ribs) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Sacramento.
Green will join Stephen Curry (illness) and Jimmy Butler (back) on the inactive list Wednesday night, leaving ample opportunity for guys like Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Green's next chance to play will come Friday in Denver.
