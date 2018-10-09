Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Wednesday
Green (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Green continues to deal with minor knee soreness, and although an MRI on his knee came back negative, he won't take the court in Golden State's next exhibition. The Warriors' final preseason contest is slated for Friday against the Lakers, so Green will have one final chance to play before the regular season opens up Tuesday versus Oklahoma City.
