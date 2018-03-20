Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't return Monday

Green will not return to Monday's game against the Spurs with a pelvic contusion, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green suffered the injury in the second quarter of Monday's game. X-rays came back negative, but he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks. With Green out, David West, Jordan Bell, and Kevon Looney could all see more time. Prior to exiting Monday, Green posted just two rebounds in 12 minutes.