Green (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Green will miss his second consecutive contest due to a right mid-foot sprain, and his next chance to play will come Friday against the Timberwolves. With the veteran big man and Al Horford (sciatica) both sidelined, Quinten Post is expected to start at center, while Trayce Jackson-Davis is likely to see an uptick in minutes.