Sutton agreed to a contract Monday with the Warriors, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The report doesn't specify whether Sutton is joining Golden State on an Exhibit 10 or two-way contract, but the latter would give him a more realistic shot at playing NBA minutes in his first professional season. The 6-foot-5 wing went undrafted out of Louisville after averaging 9.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per game as a senior while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.