Warriors' Ebuka Izundu: Double-doubles in league finale

Izundu recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 30 minutes during Friday's 88-87 loss to the Lakers in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Izundu garnered the start and made a good final push for a contract in the loss. Izundu didn't hear his name in the 2019 NBA draft but the Warriors gave him a shot in Vegas to see if he is worth developing. The 6-10 center from Miami was a dominant force in the ACC last season, finishing fourth in rebounding and second in offensive reboundimg.