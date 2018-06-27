Warriors' Elijah Brown: Joins Warriors for summer league
Brown will participate in summer league with Golden State, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Brown, who went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft, will attempt to find a landing spot in the league through his play at summer league. During his senior year at Oregon (after spending time at Butler and New Mexico), he averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 34 starts. He also made 2.6 threes per game at a 36.4 percent clip.
