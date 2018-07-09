Warriors' Elijah Brown: Plays limited role off bench
Brown had five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3PT) in Sunday's summer league loss to Houston.
A concussion sidelined Brown during the California Classic last week, but he's cleared protocol and has played in each of the Warriors' first two games in Vegas. Brown hasn't been much of a factor from a fantasy perspective, as he's averaging just 11.5 minutes per game.
