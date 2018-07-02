Warriors' Elijah Brown: Ruled out for summer league opener
Brown is dealing with a concussion and has been ruled out for Monday's summer league opener against the Heat, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Brown likely suffered the injury in one of the team's recent practices and he'll now be subject to the league's concussion protocol. That means Brown will have to go through a controlled practice at some point prior to being cleared for a return to game action. With the Warriors currently heading into a back-to-back set, it seems likely Brown will also sit out Tuesday's contest. Along with Brown, the Warriors' summer league team will be without Jacob Evans (toe) on Monday.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...