Warriors' Elijah Brown: Ruled out for summer league opener

Brown is dealing with a concussion and has been ruled out for Monday's summer league opener against the Heat, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Brown likely suffered the injury in one of the team's recent practices and he'll now be subject to the league's concussion protocol. That means Brown will have to go through a controlled practice at some point prior to being cleared for a return to game action. With the Warriors currently heading into a back-to-back set, it seems likely Brown will also sit out Tuesday's contest. Along with Brown, the Warriors' summer league team will be without Jacob Evans (toe) on Monday.