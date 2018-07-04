Warriors' Elijah Brown: Will remain out Tuesday

Brown (concussion) will remain out for Tuesday's summer league matchup with the Kings, Logan Murdock of the Mercury News reports.

Brown will be missing a second straight summer league contest, as he's currently working through the NBA's concussion protocol. He'll have another full day off prior to Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, though it's unclear if that will give Brown enough time to clear the protocol. An undrafted free agent out of Oregon, Brown will have a very tough time earning a training camp invite if he's unable to get on the floor for summer league.