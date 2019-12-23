Paschall (knee) is no longer listed on the injury report for Monday's game against Minnesota.

Paschall was previously tacked onto the injury report due to a right knee injury, but he's since been given the green light to run the floor Monday evening. He's come off the bench in two straight matchups, averaging seven points and 2.5 rebounds, though we'll at least note that starting teammate Glenn Robinson III has already been ruled out for Monday's contest.