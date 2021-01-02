Paschall (knee) is active for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Paschall was questionable for Friday's contest due to knee soreness, but he'll officially be available for the Warriors. He should play a depth role once again after playing 32 minutes over the past two matchups.
More News
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Questionable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Shines in second-unit role•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Ready to embrace lesser role•