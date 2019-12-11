Warriors' Eric Paschall: Believes he'll play vs. Knicks
Paschall (hip) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks but is optimistic he'll be able to play, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Warriors will decide on Paschall's status closer to the 10:30 p.m. tipoff, but the forward looks like he'll be able to play through the sore left hip. As added insurance, Golden State recalled Alen Smailagic from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday.
