Paschall posted 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3PT, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists during 16 minutes in the 114-91 win over San Antonio on Tuesday.

Paschall broke out of his funk in his second game back after sitting two due to a knee injury. The forward had started the season strong and fell off, having a good game here or there. As long as the starting rotation is healthy, he will be nothing but a secondary unit guy. However, he is worth the stream in deeper leagues.