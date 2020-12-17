Paschall (knee) will play Thursday against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Paschall missed Tuesday's preseason action, but he'll play Thursday. In the opener, he posted 22.9 fantasy points in 23.1 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Ready to embrace lesser role•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Keeps hot streak alive•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Strong effort off bench•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Fills stat sheet despite loss•