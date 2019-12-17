Warriors' Eric Paschall: Cleared to play Wednesday
Paschall (hip) has been cleared to play Wednesday against Portland, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Paschall missed the last two matchups due to a left hip injury, but the team has given him the green light to take the court Wednesday evening. He should return to his starting role and is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in his last five starts.
