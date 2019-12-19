Warriors' Eric Paschall: Considered probable
Paschall (hip) is considered probable for Friday's game against New Orleans.
The hip issue cost Paschall two games last week, but he was able to return to action Wednesday in Portland, though he did come off the bench for the first time since Nov. 13. In that game, Paschall finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.
