Paschall scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in a loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Paschall ranked second on the team with 14 field-goal attempts en route to a season-high 19 points. While his scoring hasn't been prolific from a per-game perspective, Paschall has been a consistent contributor in limited minutes off the bench, scoring at least 10 points in each of his past six games. He has averaged 13.5 points in only 18 minutes per contest over that span.