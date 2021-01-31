Paschall didn't play during the second half of Saturday's 118-91 win over the Pistons due to back spasms, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old played only eight minutes during the first half and had two points (1-4 FG), two rebounds and two assists. Paschall should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics until the team updates his status.