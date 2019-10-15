Paschall managed six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes during the Warriors' 104-98 preseason loss to the Lakers on Monday.

The rookie second-round pick got the start at power forward with Draymond Green sitting out the contest for rest. Green has averaged at least 31.3 minutes per contest in each of his last five seasons, so Paschall's opportunities figure to be fairly limited during his first pro campaign.