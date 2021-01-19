Paschall tallied 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 19 minutes in a victory versus the Lakers on Monday.

As has been the case much of the season, Paschall made the most of limited minutes off the bench, tying his season high with 19 points in a mere 19 minutes. The second-year forward chipped in elsewhere as well, adding four boards and three dimes. Paschall is averaging 12.3 points in only 19.4 minutes per game this season; on a per-36-minute basis, his numbers include a healthy 22.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 53.4 percent shooting from the field.