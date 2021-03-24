Paschall (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was available but went unused Tuesday in the Warriors' 108-98 loss to the 76ers.

The Warriors welcomed three big men -- Paschall, James Wiseman and Kevon Looney -- back from COVID-19-related absences Tuesday, but Paschall was the only player among the trio that didn't see the floor against Philadelphia. It's unclear whether head coach Steve Kerr decided to hold Paschall back due to conditioning concerns, or if the second-year player was simply out of the rotation. Even if Paschall reclaims a spot on the second unit Thursday in Sacramento, he likely won't be in line for more than 15-to-20 minutes.