Warriors' Eric Paschall: Double-double in loss
Paschall had 22 points (11-21 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-1 FT) and 13 rebounds in Monday's loss to Portland.
Making another start in place of Draymond Green, Paschall posted his third double-double of the season in a career-high 42 minutes. He also added two assists and one steal to his ledger.
