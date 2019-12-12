Paschall is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Jazz due to a sore hip.

Paschall tweaked his hip back on Monday against Memphis, and he appeared to be bothered by the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks, as he was limited to just 17 minutes of action. At this point, it looks as though the Warriors are planning to hold the rookie out of Friday's game, though his status could change after shootaround in the morning.