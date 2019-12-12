Warriors' Eric Paschall: Doubtful Friday
Paschall is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Jazz due to a sore hip.
Paschall tweaked his hip back on Monday against Memphis, and he appeared to be bothered by the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks, as he was limited to just 17 minutes of action. At this point, it looks as though the Warriors are planning to hold the rookie out of Friday's game, though his status could change after shootaround in the morning.
More News
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Upgraded to probable•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Believes he'll play vs. Knicks•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Questionable with hip soreness•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Leads team in loss at Atlanta•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Offensive output continues in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.