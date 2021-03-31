Paschall (wrist) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Heat, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Paschall appears to be in line to miss a second straight game as he battles left wrist soreness. Juan Toscano-Anderson should continue to see extra minutes.
