Warriors' Eric Paschall: Drafted No. 41 by Warriors

The Warriors selected Paschall in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft at No. 41 overall via the Hawks.

Paschall provided 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds across 36.1 minutes per game during his senior season at Villanova. The Warriors have a lot of roster uncertainty heading into the 2019-20 season, so Paschall will look to make an impression during training camp.

