Warriors' Eric Paschall: Draws start Wednesday
Paschall is starting Wednesday against the Nets.
Paschall will join Golden State's starting five in place of Glenn Robinson, who is being held out in anticipation of a trade. In 22 starts this season, the rookie is averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32.9 minutes.
