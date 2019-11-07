Warriors' Eric Paschall: Drops 19 in loss to Rockets
Paschall scored 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding six rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Rockets.
The rookie's production took a step backwards after he scored 25 or more points in each of the prior two games, but having to defend James Harden at the other end of the court likely played a factor. Paschall has been impressive while filling in for Draymond Green (finger) in the starting five, but with Green potentially back next week, Paschall should return to the bench.
