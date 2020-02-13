Paschall compiled 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to Phoenix.

Paschall finished with 12 points in the loss but added very little outside of the scoring. His playing time has been up and down all season, primarily because of injuries to other players. He does not have a particularly fantasy-friendly game and is typically going to offer minimal upside in scoring only. He is not a must-roster player in 12-team leagues and is unlikely to change that opinion moving forward.