Warriors' Eric Paschall: Empty performance Wednesday
Paschall compiled 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to Phoenix.
Paschall finished with 12 points in the loss but added very little outside of the scoring. His playing time has been up and down all season, primarily because of injuries to other players. He does not have a particularly fantasy-friendly game and is typically going to offer minimal upside in scoring only. He is not a must-roster player in 12-team leagues and is unlikely to change that opinion moving forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...