Warriors' Eric Paschall: Enters starting five
Paschall is starting Friday against the Celtics.
Paschall has come off the bench in the last two contests, but he'll step right back into the starting five Friday. He's averaging 22.5 points, six rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last four starts.
