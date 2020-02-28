Paschall registered 23 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 116-86 loss to the Lakers.

Paschall has been shifting between the starting lineup and the bench of late, but he continues to produce and topped the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 23 -- this allowed him to extend his streak of double-digit performances to five games. The rookie out of Villanova is averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting an impressive 58.7 percent from the field during that five-game stretch.