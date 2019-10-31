Warriors' Eric Paschall: Excels in starting role
Paschall finished with 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes Wednesday against the Suns.
Paschall finished with a plus-19 net rating which was impressive considering the next highest amongst hte Warriors starting five was a minus-7. All the more impressive was that the rookie was able to crack the 20-point barrier for the first time in his young career. Due to his strong start to the season, Paschall may have additional opportunities going forward with Steph Curry breaking his wrist Wednesday.
