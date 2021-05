Paschall will play around 20 to 24 minutes Friday against New Orleans, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Friday will mark Paschall's first game played since April 2 against Toronto, as the forward was sidelined with a nagging hip injury. Coach Steve Kerr expects to play Paschall about 20 to 24 minutes during Friday's matchup. Across 39 outings this season, Paschall is avenging 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds.