Paschall had 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in Friday's 115-105 win over the Clippers.
Paschall has provided stable scoring off the bench to begin the new year. He is averaging 13.6 points through a five-game home stretch. Paschall will look to continue said scoring production in two more home games versus Toronto (on Sunday) and Indiana (on Tuesday).
More News
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Contributes 19 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Remains productive in loss•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Active against Trail Blazers•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Questionable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Shines in second-unit role•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Cleared to play Thursday•