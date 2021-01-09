Paschall had 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in Friday's 115-105 win over the Clippers.

Paschall has provided stable scoring off the bench to begin the new year. He is averaging 13.6 points through a five-game home stretch. Paschall will look to continue said scoring production in two more home games versus Toronto (on Sunday) and Indiana (on Tuesday).