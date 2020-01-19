Warriors' Eric Paschall: Fills in admirably for Green
Paschall started at power forward and posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 109-95 win over the Magic.
Paschall picked up just his second start since mid-December while Draymond Green (finger) and made the most of it, nearly notching his fifth career double-double in the process. The rookie should be a fixture in the rotation the rest of the season, but his fantasy utility will likely take a hit as soon as Monday, when Green is expected to be available in Portland.
