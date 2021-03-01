Paschall had 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in Sunday's loss to the Lakers.

Paschall took advantage of extensive garbage time to tie his season high in field-goal attempts, though he fell just short of his season high in scoring (19 points). Nonetheless, Paschall led the way for the Warriors, who shot just 40.7 percent from the field, and 23.5 percent from three, as a team. Golden State trailed 41-21 at the end of the first quarter and 73-44 at halftime.