Paschall (back) is available Tuesday against the Celtics, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Despite back spasms, Paschall will take the court Tuesday. Across the past seven games, he's averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.9 minutes.
