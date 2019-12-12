Warriors' Eric Paschall: Good to go Wednesday
Paschall (hip) will play Wednesday against the Knicks, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Paschall tweaked his hip earlier in the week but the issue won't keep him from suiting up Wednesday. Since the start of December, the rookie is averaging 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.
