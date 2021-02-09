Paschall (knee) is available for Monday's matchup with the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Paschall has been sidelined for the Warriors' previous two games. With Kevon Looney (ankle) and James Wiseman (wrist) still out, the second-year forward could see a relatively healthy workload off the bench.
