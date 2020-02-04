Warriors' Eric Paschall: Grabs fourth double-double
Paschall supplied 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 125-117 win over the Wizards.
Paschall was able to take advantage of an up-tempo matchup between two of the NBA's worst teams, securing his fourth double-double along the way. The rookie is mostly a two-category play at this stage of his career, and even his rebound output isn't that consistent from game to game. Over the previous three contests combined, Paschall only grabbed six boards.
