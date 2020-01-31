Paschall provided four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound in 23 minutes Thursday night during Warriors' 119-104 loss to the Celtics.

Fresh off a streak of scoring at least 16 points in four straight games, Paschall has now accumulated 26 points over his last four games combined. On Thursday, Paschall failed to make until the final 10 seconds of the game. For some positive spin, Paschall could see his role enlarged further if Alec Burks and/or other veterans get traded in the coming weeks.