Paschall has entered the league's health and safety protocol and will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Paschall will miss at least one contest, but it's very possible he could be looking at an extended absence, depending on how contact tracing turns out. For now, consider Paschall optimistically questionable for Thursday's game in Denver, which comes on the first night of a back-to-back.