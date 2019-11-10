Warriors' Eric Paschall: Injury doesn't appear serious
Paschall's hip contusion doesn't appear to be serious, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Paschall couldn't get loosened up prior to Saturday's game against the Thunder and was ruled out for the game. Coach Steve Kerr didn't appear overly concerned about the issue following the loss, so Paschall seemingly has a chance to play Monday against the Jazz.
