Warriors' Eric Paschall: Keeps hot streak alive
Paschall chipped in with 23 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 118-114 win over the Sixers.
Steve Kerr moved Paschall to the bench six games ago, and the rookie out of Villanova has responded with strong performances -- he has topped the 15-point plateau in each one of those contests while averaging 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds during that stretch. He should remain one of the Warriors' main fantasy assets despite his bench role moving forward.
